Virus roundup … 

• U.S. Rep. Garret Graves will host a Facebook Live session today at 1:00 p.m. to discuss resources available for Louisiana during the COVID-19 recovery efforts and recent news that impacts the congressional district. See the video here.

• On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Education announced it would award nearly $10 million in federal funding to child care providers to offset the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than two dozen people working on oil platforms in the Gulf of Mexico.

• Americans are growing less pessimistic about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest Gallup poll.

• Oil fell below $19 a barrel in New York as a wave of gloomy demand forecasts and a cratering physical market outweighed an unprecedented deal to cut output, Bloomberg reports.

