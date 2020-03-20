Virus roundup …

• According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the Louisiana hospitality industry has lost 16,631 direct hotel-related jobs and 49,138 total jobs supporting the hotel industry.

• The Angela Wilson Foundation, the Pennington Family Foundation and Baton Rouge Area Foundation today announced they have each donated $400,000 to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ fund to help organizations overstretched because of the pandemic.

• Iberiabank announced that effective today, all of its branches are temporarily serving clients with drive-thru-only service and, at some locations, offering lobby transactions by appointment only. Hours are available online.

• Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles has closed all locations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but will continue to operate online, OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain announced.

• While housing advocates praised the Trump administration’s relief package as an “important first step,” they say that all evictions for renters should also be halted.

• Baton Rouge-based law firm Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson has published an article explaining what the recently passed Families First Coronavirus Response Act means for employers on its website.

