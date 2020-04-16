Virus roundup … 

• President Donald Trump selected U.S. Sens. John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to join a bipartisan task force of lawmakers focused on reopening the economy as the spread of the coronavirus eases. Cassidy previously served on the task force for developing the CARES Act. President Trump conducted his first meeting of the economic task force this morning by phone. Watch a recent Business Report webcast where Kennedy discusses Louisiana’s economic future here.

• The 2020 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival was officially canceled today, the latest economic and entertainment industry casualty in Louisiana’s fight to halt the spread of COVID-19.

• The Louisiana Department of Education has outlined how schools should handle course credit for students forced out of school because of the coronavirus crisis. Promotion for students grades K-8 is still being left to “local decisions” based on their performance throughout the school year, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The U.S. government’s COVID-19 death toll is widely believed to be an undercount because federal officials first described their count as including only people who tested positive for the virus, but then changed the policy to include those who were suspected to have the virus. Now each state is practicing different methods of counting, The Washington Post reports.

• ExxonMobil Baton Rouge donated $10,000 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge to meet COVID-19-related needs of families living in north Baton Rouge.

• The Louisiana Hospitality Foundation today announced the creation of the South Louisiana Bar Owner Relief Fund. Donations for the fund are being accepted now and applications will open on Thursday, April 23. More information is available online.

