Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health today reported 823 new COVID-19 cases and 45 additional deaths from the virus. See the full breakdown of cases and information about testing sites here.

• Congressional Democrats are trying to push through pandemic relief payments of $2,000 today, in an effort to increase aid for Americans, Reuters reports.

• Starting today, residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities will get the opportunity to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, WAFB-TV reports.

• U.S. air travel hit its highest peak of the pandemic over the weekend, as Americans crisscrossed the country for the holidays despite a dramatic surge in cases and hospitalizations. The Transportation Security Administration screened a record 1,284,599 passengers on Sunday, according to Axios.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating.