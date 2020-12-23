Virus roundup … 

• President Trump asked Congress last night to amend the nearly $900 billion stimulus bill passed just one day before, describing the legislation as “a disgrace” and suggesting he would not immediately sign off on aid for millions of Americans. In a video posted to Twitter, Trump called on Congress to increase the “ridiculously low” $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 and outlined a list of provisions in the overall package of legislation that he described as “wasteful spending and much more.” He did not mention that the $600 stimulus check idea came from his treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin. The Washington Post has the full story.

• Until this year, the development of vaccines took years, not months. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines, though, took 10 months to be developed and distributed after the previous record had been four years for a mumps vaccine. Louisiana experts say future vaccine development will likely fall in line with Pfizer and Moderna, USA Today reports.

• The U.S. government is close to a deal to acquire tens of millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in exchange for helping the pharmaceutical giant gain better access to manufacturing supplies. Read the full story.

