Virus roundup … 

• The search for a permanent dean of the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business has been placed on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an LSU announcement. Professor Jared Llorens has agreed to serve as the interim dean of the E.J. Ourso College of Business beginning July 1.

• U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., announced today that Louisiana’s major passenger airports will receive a combined $83.8 million through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The money will be used to address operational costs and other business expenses to cover losses due to the decline in revenues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. Baton Rouge Regional Airport will receive $8.4 million.

• Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers today launched its “In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series.” The series will feature a different artist or group every Wednesday and Friday through April 29. During each concert, Raising Cane’s will host a fundraiser for health care workers or disaster relief organizations. Every performance will be played on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. Get more information here.

• The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says that wildlife management areas, refuges and shooting ranges are still open. Visitors, however, must practice social distancing measures and have no group larger than 10 people. A valid state hunting, fishing or Wild Louisiana Stamp is required to use WMAs.

• Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System say a local nonprofit, Every Kid a King, has partnered with Cox Communications to offer 1,000 families in the parish free internet service for six months so children can complete their school work. WAFB-TV has the full story.

