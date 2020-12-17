Virus roundup … 

• The state reported 3,851 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths today.

• Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he has COVID-19 and is resting at home with mild symptoms. He is Louisiana’s fourth statewide elected official to test positive for the coronavirus.

• Spanish Town Mardi Gras officials are still holding out hope that riders will load onto floats and revelers will line up on sidewalks come Feb. 13, after submitting two proposals to city hall. As of Wednesday afternoon, the mayor’s medical advisory board, comprising Baton Rouge-area hospitals, was still reviewing those options, WBRZ-TV reports.

• States have spent more than $7 billion on personal protective equipment and high-demand medical devices so far this year, according to the Associated Press.

