Virus roundup … 

• By April 17, U.S. citizens will be able to track the date their COVID-19 relief payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account using the IRS’ new “Get My Payment” tool.

• Neighbors FCU has launched the “Every Swipe Counts” campaign to raise funds for the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. NFCU has committed five cents for every qualified debit card purchase from its free cash back checking accounts from April 1 to June 30.

• Pharmaceutical company Gilead’s experimental drug Remdesivir shows ‘hopeful’ signs in a small group of coronavirus patients.

• Amazon will begin allowing third-party sellers on its platform to resume shipping so-called nonessential items this week.

