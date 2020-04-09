Virus roundup … 

• In a webinar hosted by Business Report this morning, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and Senate small business expert Renée Bender answered some of the most pressing questions about the new Paycheck Protection Program. Watch the full webinar here. Read some of their paraphrased answers here.

• In recognition of all those working on the front lines fighting COVID-19, LSU’s Tiger Stadium will be lit up in blue tonight at 8 p.m.

• The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has officially canceled all high school sports for the rest of the school year due to coronavirus concerns.

• The economic toll of the virus pandemic has reached such epic proportions that CNN reports nearly one-third of American renters didn’t pay their rent this month.

• Just three months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, several biotech companies are beginning trials of promising vaccines and treatments, according to The New York Times.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering pickup or delivery.



