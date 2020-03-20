Virus roundup …  

• Louisianans are asked to submit their questions online about COVID-19 ahead of a televised discussion with Gov. John Bel Edwards and state health officials. The discussion will air live on WAFB-TV and television stations statewide from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday.

• U.S. tax filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to July 15, Treasury Department says.

• Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, tells USA Today the approach we should be taking right now is one that most people would find too drastic.

• The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness community testing site at Baton Rouge General Mid City will resume today but only for patients who had orders faxed prior to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

