Virus roundup … 

• TurboTax has launched a new stimulus registration tool in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service to help Americans who don’t usually file taxes get their stimulus aid checks. The tool is free and allows people to file a minimum tax return with the IRS to determine if they’re eligible for the stimulus payment.

• Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter and the payment app called “Square,” announced plans to donate 28% of his wealth to virus relief efforts. Dorsey tweeted the news Tuesday, saying he will fork over $1 billion to help relieve the effects of the coronavirus.

• For the spring 2020 semester only, LSU is allowing students to have their grades reported as either a pass/no credit or as conventional letter grades so that the pandemic need not adversely affect student GPAs.

• Louisiana native Tyler Perry paid off the grocery tab of everyone shopping during senior hour today at a Winn-Dixie store in Zachary, and later said he planned to do that same at grocery stores statewide.

• Plastic bags, which had been subject to bans in certain cities, states and stores because of their environmental impact, are seeing a sudden resurgence. Fearing the spread of the virus on reusable bags, lawmakers throughout the country have taken steps in recent weeks to usher plastic bags back into stores and ban reusable bags, at least temporarily.

