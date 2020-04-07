Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana is releasing more information about its coronavirus deaths, showing the virus’s victims are disproportionately black and two-thirds of those who have died suffered from high blood pressure.

• FEMA has earmarked more than $45 million for Louisiana’s coronavirus response efforts.

• Scientists around the world are pooling their knowledge and resources to determine whether gene variations make people more susceptible to serious COVID-19 infection, hoping to learn why some patients’ coronavirus symptoms are quite mild while others’ are severe.

• LSU Interim President Tom Galligan sent a letter to the campus this morning urging everyone to stay home over the holiday weekend.

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced a series of online workshops to educate residents on financial planning and applying for assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Capital Area United Way, Hope Ministries, Junior League of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Jump Start, and the EmployBR Program are partnering with Broome’s office to launch the series, and will publish more information about the workshops soon.

