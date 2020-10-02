Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 889 new COVID-19 cases today and 26 additional deaths.

• Wall Street is easing off its knee-jerk reaction to sell after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, and stocks are clawing back much of their sharp losses from earlier in the morning on Friday. After slumping as much as 1.7% after trading began, the S&P 500 wavered through the day before cutting its loss to 0.5% by the afternoon. Most stocks across the market were higher, including two out of three in the S&P 500.

• Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, projects a 6 billion to 8 billion meal shortfall in the next 12 months, a deficit that may be magnified with federal food assistance programs set to expire in the coming weeks and months. The Feeding America analysis estimates the total need for charitable food over the next year will reach 17 billion pounds, more than three times last year’s distribution, according to The Washington Post.

• Airbnb will prohibit one-night rentals over Halloween weekend as part of its ongoing effort to crack down on house parties.

