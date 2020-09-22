Virus roundup … 

• The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. exceeded 200,000 today. The U.S. is now losing about 800 lives each day on average to the virus, according to a Reuters tally. That is down from a peak of 2,806 daily deaths recorded on April 15. For reference, in 2017 there was an average of 7,708 deaths from all causes occurring each day, according to the CDC.

• Since schools reopened last month, Livingston Parish teachers have been speaking out about their concerns with the district’s reopening procedures and virtual learning model, WBRZ-TV reports, and have planned a “sick out” as “a day of action.” Teachers will not show up to work Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from Livingston Federation of Teachers.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned Republican legislative leaders not to retreat from progress he says Louisiana has made under his COVID-19 executive orders, warning that efforts to undo them “would seriously jeopardize” the fight against the virus.

• Pastor Tony Spell, who defied the state’s stay-at-home order in the early days of the pandemic by holding large services at his church, was not allowed into court for his own hearing today after he refused to abide by the courthouse’s mask requirement.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase three of reopening.