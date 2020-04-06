Virus roundup …  

• The Federal Reserve said today it will purchase loans that banks make under the government’s Payroll Protection Program. By purchasing the loans, the Fed would create an incentive for the banks to lend under the program, because it would remove the loans from the banks’ balance sheets and ease repayment concerns. Read the full story.

• In collaboration with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux announced it is extending its Furlough Kitchen program and will offer free meals to furloughed hospitality workers tomorrow and Thursday at 3838 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge.

• LSU Health Shreveport is among the first health care centers in the U.S. to offer nitric oxide clinical trials for COVID-19 to see if the medication can improve disease outcomes.

• The Baton Rouge Area Foundation awarded five grants last week from its Emergency Relief Fund, including $15,000 to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for iPads so COVID-19 patients can communicate with health care workers outside their rooms, saving gloves, masks and other personal protection equipment. Baton Rouge General Medical Center also received up to $35,000 to share in the cost for a machine to run COVID-19 tests.

• Lori Bertman, president and CEO of the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation, will lead a webinar about fundraising during the pandemic, tomorrow at 2 p.m. The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Baton Rouge is sponsoring the webinar. Watch it here.

• For those interested in LSU’s April 2 webinar about the relationship between the environment and the coronavirus, it is now available on the LSU College of Coast & Environment’s YouTube page.

