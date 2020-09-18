Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana averaged 587 new cases a day this week, down from 672 last week and 747 the week before. That marks a 13% decline in new cases from last week, the most substantial decrease week-to-week since new cases dropped off dramatically at the end of the state’s second peak in August, The Daily Advertiser reports.

• U.S. health officials today dropped a controversial piece of coronavirus guidance and said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person should get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

• Officials with St. James Parish say the parish has met the criteria to reopen its bars due to a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less for two consecutive weeks, and will take steps to reopen bars throughout Gramercy and Lutcher, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Louisiana will implement new guidelines on nursing home visitation, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today. The new guidance issued Thursday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services allows nursing homes to conduct outdoor visitation with social distancing. Nursing homes in parishes with no more than a 10% test positivity rate and without any new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days can allow indoor visitation, WAFB-TV reports.

