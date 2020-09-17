Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 500 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths today.

• A yearslong drive for efficiency, with hospitals reining in employee numbers and expanding outpatient care contributed to the problems hospitals faced in trying to handle surges of COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• CVS Health announced today it plans to open 28 new COVID-19 drive-thru test sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across Louisiana, and two of those sites will be in East Baton Rouge Parish.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards’ latest proclamation calls for indoor amusements like haunted houses to remain closed, but allows them to submit a proposal for special permission to open with specific, stringent guidelines, WAFB-TV reports.

