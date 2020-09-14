Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 497 new COVID-19 cases today and 17 additional deaths, WAFB-TV reports.

• The House is aiming to vote next week on a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open when the fiscal year ends Oct. 1, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said. Bloomberg has the full story.

• FedEx is launching a sensor-based device the company says will provide real-time tracking updates for future COVID-19 vaccine shipments and other sensitive orders, USA Today reports.

• Drug company Eli Lilly says that adding an anti-inflammatory medicine to a drug already widely used for hospitalized COVID-19 patients shortens their time to recovery by an additional day, according to a 1,000-person study. The company now says it plans to discuss with regulators the possible emergency use of the medicine for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

