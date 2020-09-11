Virus roundup … 

• The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Louisiana surpassed 5,000 today, but hospitalizations continued to drop, totaling 723, the Associated Press reports. There had been nearly 2,000 hospitalized in early April, when the state was a national hot spot for infections. There was a second peak of 1,600 in late July during a resurgence of the disease.

• New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said today that fans will not be allowed at the Saints’ second home game of the season on Sept. 27 against Green Bay. Fans were already barred from the home opener Sunday against Tampa Bay. Additionally, tailgating on city property could result in a summons from New Orleans police or arrests, according to WAFB-TV.

• Corporate deal-makers are reviewing previously agreed upon merger-and-acquisition agreements, as the coronavirus pandemic complicates the due-diligence process. U.S. companies canceled 82 deals totaling $111.2 billion this year through Wednesday, up from 58 transactions totaling $50.4 billion that were withdrawn during the same period last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• The U.S. budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3 trillion for the first 11 months of this budget year, the Treasury Department said today, a result of the government’s spending to cushion the impact of the recession caused by the pandemic.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.