Virus roundup …

• Recognizing the challenges local businesses continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Baton Rouge Parish has partnered with the Urban League of Louisiana and Investar Bank to create the Resilient Restart EBR Small Business Micro-Grant Program, a $1 million fund intended to help locally based small businesses that have been financially affected by the pandemic. Get more information here.

• For the past several months, researchers from the LSU College of Engineering and School of Veterinary Medicine have tested wastewater in various areas around East Baton Rouge Parish to track cases of coronavirus. They found that cases increased soon after Louisiana moved into phase two and dropped after the city-parish instituted a mask-wearing mandate. Now they will implement that research on the LSU campus to help determine numbers and location of cases, WAFB-TV reports.

• The parents of more than 25% of East Baton Rouge’s public school students have opted to keep their children enrolled in the parish’s all-virtual learning program for the remainder of the semester, according to school officials, WBRZ-TV reports.

• The Environment and Health Council of Louisiana Board of Directors today announced that it will postpone its annual conference until next year. It was planned for Nov. 12, but will now be held on Nov. 4, 2021.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.