Virus roundup … 

• The Trump administration plans to pay hospitals to treat uninsured coronavirus patients, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hospitals would have to agree not to bill patients or issue unexpected charges

• Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today launched a text message alert system for East Baton Rouge Parish for COVID-19 updates. Residents can text REDSTICKREADY to 225-243-9991 to opt into the parish alert system.

• Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson sent a letter Thursday to Louisiana district judges to encourage them to conduct a review to release inmates under certain circumstances to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

• The state reported a massive spike in unemployment insurance claims toward the end of March, with more than 97,000 initial claims filed last week, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

