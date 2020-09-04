Virus roundup … 

• The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.

• A new emergency order from the Louisiana Department of Health requires K-12 schools to report their COVID-19 cases daily. This includes public, private, and charter schools. LDH has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Education to create a universal online reporting system for all schools across the state to use, WAFB-TV reports.

• A team of radiologists at LSU Health New Orleans has found that chest X-rays can aid in the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19 because of specific signs in the lungs of COVID-19 patients. While the X-rays are not as accurate as traditional virus tests, they can be used along with a doctor’s clinical judgment as a cost-effective way to diagnose the disease when normal testing is limited.

• The Louisiana Department of Corrections has suspended a work program that places inmates in the state Capitol building after two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus amid a surge in cases at the prison where they are incarcerated.

