Virus roundup … 

• The number of laid-off Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a still-elevated 881,000 last week, evidence that the viral pandemic keeps forcing many businesses to slash jobs. The latest figures, released this morning by the Labor Department, suggest that nearly six months after the eruption of the coronavirus, the economy is still struggling to sustain a recovery and rebuild a job market.

• Geaux Get Tested, the federal surge testing initiative for COVID-19, has returned to Baton Rouge, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced yesterday. Free COVID-19 tests are available at two walk-in sites: LSU Student Union and F. G. Clark Activity Center at Southern University. The free tests are available Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m while supplies last.

• Organizers of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair announced Wednesday that the fair will not open this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, WAFB-TV reports.

• According to data compiled by the Officer Down Memorial Page and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, two nonprofits that have tracked law enforcement fatalities for decades, more police officers have been killed by COVID-19 this year than all other causes combined, The Washington Post reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.