Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana is reporting 667 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 148,882. There were 34 additional deaths for a total of 4,821. There also was a jump in hospitalizations, which rose to 910, WBRZ-TV reports.

• LSU announced today it will hold virtual news conferences each week to provide updates on its efforts to fight the coronavirus on campus. The first briefing is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will be delivered by interim president Thomas Galligan.

• The state has reportedly given the New Orleans Saints permission to allow fans back in the Superdome during week three of the regular season, though the team is still awaiting approval from the city, according to NOLA.com.

• The East Baton Rouge Parish School System today announced it will begin returning some students to classrooms later this month for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. Students ranging from pre-K to fifth grade will be able to take advantage of a hybrid learning model starting Sept. 14.

• The torrid coronavirus summer across the Sun Belt is easing after two disastrous months that brought more than 35,000 deaths. Whether the outbreak will heat up again after Labor Day and the resumption of school and football remains to be seen. Seven of the nine states along the nation’s Southern and Western rim are seeing drops in deaths, new cases and the percentage of tests coming back positive.

• Uber rolled out a new policy today stipulating that if a driver reports to Uber that a rider wasn’t wearing a mask, the rider will have to provide Uber with a selfie with one strapped on the next time they summon a car on the world’s largest ride-hailing service.

