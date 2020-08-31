Virus roundup …  

• The state says 532 backlogged COVID-19 cases were among the 1,645 new cases reported since Friday, WBRZ-TV reports. Last week, there was an average 630-800 new cases each day.

• Coronavirus-related unemployment is putting people’s retirement savings at risk, The Washington Post reports.

• High-profile COVID-19 vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on a common cold virus that many people have been exposed to, potentially limiting their effectiveness, Reuters reports.

• The World Health Organization says a new survey found that 90% of countries that responded reported fallout from COVID-19 on the provision of other health care services like immunization, family planning services, and cancer and cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment. More than 100 countries responded to the survey aimed at assessing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on strained health systems, notably in low- and middle-income countries.

