Virus roundup …  

• Louisiana is reporting 627 news COVID-19 cases Friday, and 30 additional deaths, according to WBRZ-TV. Hospitalizations rose by 24, reaching 900 across the state, although ventilator use was down slightly at 141.

• The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner reported five new deaths in the parish this week. In total, there have been 411 COVID-19-related deaths among EBR residents.

• New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is recovering after testing positive for the coronavirus, an official with the teams said today, NOLA.com reports.

• Baton Rouge General along with other local hospitals will be taking on patients from the Lake Charles area beginning today. A number of patients from Lake Charles Memorial are headed to BRG and some will be cared for at the Mid-City campus. Other patients will be placed at the Bluebonnet location, WAFB-TV reports.

• MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 employees as the coronavirus pandemic leaves economic scars across a broad swath of U.S. industries, particularly those that rely on healthy crowds of people. Additionally, Coca-Cola says it is offering buyouts to 4,000 employees ahead of pending layoffs and both United and American airlines say they will cut thousands of jobs unless Washington provides more financial aid. Tech company Salesforce said this week that it’s cutting 1,000 jobs. Bed Bath & Beyond cut 2,800 positions.

