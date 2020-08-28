Virus roundup …

• Evidence continues to mount that the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases that occurred this summer is subsiding, USA Today reports.

• U.S. consumers increased their spending by 1.9% last month, a dose of support for an economy struggling to emerge from the grip of a pandemic that has held back a recovery and kept roughly 27 million people jobless. The July gain marked the third straight monthly increase in consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, but represented a slowdown from the previous two months.

• A study of a gateway receptor for SARS-CoV-2 led by Walter Lukiw, professor of neuroscience, neurology and ophthalmology at LSU Health New Orleans helps explain the wide variety of symptoms and organs involved with COVID-19.

