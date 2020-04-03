Virus roundup …

• The national unemployment rate is probably around 13%, its highest level since the Great Depression, says economist Justin Wolfers in The New York Times.

• Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is waiving cost-sharing for COVID-19 medical treatments. The insurer had previously announced it was covering all medically necessary diagnostic tests for COVID-19 without any out-of-pocket costs to members.

• Neighbors FCU says it will purchase $10,000 in gift cards from restaurants participating in Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s Keep BR Serving campaign. The gift cards will be provided to NFCU employees in essential roles who are unable to work from home.

• Companion Animal Alliance today announced that it will remain closed to the public through April 30, but will allow scheduled appointments for families searching for their lost pets. CAA is still looking for people interested in helping foster a pet during the quarantine.

• In response to extended school closures, state education leaders are urging school systems to offer distance learning options.

• Any expenses connected to working from home, like a new computer or desk, cannot be deducted from an employee’s taxes, but employers may be able to deduct these expenses, The Wall Street Journal reports.

