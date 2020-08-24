Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana reported 622 new COVID-19 cases today and 18 additional deaths marking a total of 4,623 fatalities. Hospitalizations have dropped to 939, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Gov. John Bel Edwards said he doesn’t expect tropical storms Marco and Laura to disrupt the federally enhanced COVID unemployment benefits that are set to begin flowing this week for most of Louisiana’s more than 500,000 jobless. About 417,000 of the state’s unemployed workers will receive an extra $300 weekly benefit, which is retroactive to Aug. 1, but as many as 87,000 of Louisiana’s jobless won’t see any increase, The News Star reports.

• The Food and Drug Administration authorized use of convalescent plasma, the antibody-rich blood component taken from recovered COVID-19 patients, for the treatment of serious coronavirus cases. The agency’s action Sunday, called an emergency-use authorization, permits use of the treatment on hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to The Wall Street Journal.

• The NFL has cleared all individuals who tested positive over the weekend for the coronavirus, after what its testing partner called an “isolated contamination during test preparation.” All of the original test results have been classified as false positives. Eleven teams were affected by the mistake, with sources telling ESPN that 77 individuals had positive tests. Read the full story from ESPN.

