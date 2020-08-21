Virus roundup …

• Louisiana is reporting 1,093 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total to 141,720 since March. There were 50 additional deaths, increasing the statewide number to 4,546, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Overall mortgage delinquency numbers are improving, but the delinquency rate for homeowners who are seriously behind in their payments is soaring, another indication of a bifurcated housing market as a result of the pandemic. The number of borrowers delinquent on their mortgages fell by 340,000 in July, a 9% drop from June, The Washington Post reports.

• Catholic elementary and middle schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge have decided to suspend extracurricular athletics for the fall semester, WAFB-TV reports

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.