Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana is reporting 1,034 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 140,821. There were 28 additional deaths, raising the statewide total to 4,496, WBRZ-TV reports.

• U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced today he has tested positive for COVID-19. He says he was notified Wednesday night that he was exposed to someone with the virus. He was tested Thursday and received a positive result. Cassidy will quarantine for 14 days, his office says.

• LSU is offering free testing for students and faculty after the university reported that more than 20 people from the LSU community tested positive for COVID-19, WAFB-TV reports.

• A new study by Massachusetts General Hospital adds to growing evidence that children are not immune to COVID-19 and may even play a larger role in community spread than previously thought, USA Today reports. Researchers found that among 192 children, 49 tested positive for the coronavirus and had significantly higher levels of virus in their airways than hospitalized adults in intensive care units, according to the study published today in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.