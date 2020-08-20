Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana lawmakers Wednesday plowed ahead with a contested emergency plan to run the state’s fall elections during the pandemic, setting up a looming clash with Gov. John Bel Edwards who intends to jettison the plan if it reaches his desk.

• Investar Bank along with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas has awarded a total of $15,450 to Scotlandville Community Development Corporation of Baton Rouge, Tulane/Canal Neighborhood Development Corporation of New Orleans and West 30’s Redemption Company of Mandeville. The Scotlandville Community Development Corporation will receive $6,000 for its work building and renovating homes to be sold to low-to-moderate income families.

• Hancock Whitney and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas have awarded $244,245 in Partnership Grant Program funds to 13 nonprofits in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The Mid City Redevelopment Alliance in Baton Rouge received $30,000 and the Scotlandville Community Development Corporation received $9,000.

• Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with coronavirus-related limits on gatherings.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.