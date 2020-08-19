Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana’s Department of Health reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for the third straight day for the first time in more than two months, The News Star reports. The state reported 778 new cases today. Hospitalizations fell by 44 on Wednesday, bringing the total number requiring in-patient care to 1,160.

• As Louisiana’s college students return to campus, Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging them to take precautions against the coronavirus outbreak, worried the schools could undercut recent progress the state has made in battling the pandemic.

• Regions Bank and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome are presenting 400 restaurant gift cards to health care professionals at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center this week, as part of Broome’s Keep BR Serving initiative. Regions Bank recently made a $10,000 donation to the Healthy City Initiative for the purchase of the gift cards.

• The city of Baker has partnered with Southeast Community Health Systems to provide free COVID-19 testing on Aug. 28. Testing will be administered 9 a.m. to noon at the Miracle Place, 2080 Main Street, in Baker.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.