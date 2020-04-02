Virus roundup …  

• In a webinar hosted by Business Report this morning, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves and LABI President Stephen Waguespack answered some of the most pressing questions about which businesses qualify for the new Paycheck Protection Program. Watch the full webinar here. Read some of their paraphrased answers here. Further clarification was received after the webinar that companies cannot use both the PPP and the employee retention tax credit.

• The Food and Drug Administration approved today a new test for coronavirus antibodies, the first for use in the U.S., The New York Times reports. The new test tells doctors whether a patient has ever been exposed to the virus and now may have some immunity, which can help scientists learn how widespread the infection is, and how long people remain immune after recovering and may help shore up the workforce.

• Capital Area United Way has launched a COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to aid the 10-parish service area in the recovery efforts from the novel coronavirus.

• City Group Hospitality is partnering with the United Cajun Navy to serve up seafood for support at Rouj Creole Friday, April 3 from 3 to 6 p.m. All proceeds will go to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center and City Group Hospitality employee fund.

• Democrats announced today they are postponing their presidential nominating convention until August, an unprecedented move that shows how the coronavirus is reshaping the battle for the White House.

