Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana is reporting 735 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 138,485. There were 19 additional deaths for a total of 4,403, WBRZ-TV reports.

• This morning during an interview with WRKF radio, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan said LSU plans to “urge people who don’t have tickets to the game to not come to campus” for tailgating.

• The Southwestern Athletic Conference has released the full slate of football games for its delayed season beginning in the spring, and has set Southern University’s first game, at Alabama State, for Feb. 27, Southern announced today.

