Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana health officials reported nearly 1,300 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday and 28 more deaths related to the disease, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,307. But hospitalizations continue to go down, dropping by 38 to 1,243. And of the more than 136,700 people who have had confirmed COVID-19 infections, 103,512 people have recovered.

• The Cinemark at Perkins Rowe opened its doors to the public today, joining 60 other Cinemark theaters.

• NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Thursday that championships for fall collegiate sports have been canceled, except for FBS football, WAFB-TV reports.

