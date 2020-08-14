Virus roundup … 

• ICYMI: Louisiana will accept President Donald Trump’s partial extension of federal unemployment aid amid the coronavirus pandemic, though without increasing the state’s payout to jobless workers, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday.

• The recession is over for the rich as the stock market and home values reach record levels, The Washington Post reports, but the working class is far from recovered and jobs are scarce for those making less than $20 an hour.

• Sales at retail stores and restaurants have now risen for three straight months, after plunges in March and April when the pandemic shuttered businesses and paralyzed the economy. Still, much of the spending was fueled by government aid that had put more money in people’s pockets but has since expired. With Americans’ income now likely shrinking, economists expect a drop in spending and a potential weakening of growth. See the full report.

• The Federal Reserve reported this morning that industrial production—including output at factories, mines and utilities—climbed 3% in July after surging 5.7% in June. Still, production remained 8.4% below its level in February before the outbreak began to spread rapidly in the U.S. Factory output rose 3.4% last month, pulled higher by a 28.3% gain in production of cars, trucks and auto parts.

• The Baton Rouge Stein Mart location is among those slated to close following the company’s bankruptcy filing earlier this week, CNBC reports.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.