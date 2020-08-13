Virus roundup …  

• Louisiana reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases today for a total of 135,439 since the state’s first reported case in March. More than 100,000 recoveries have also been reported, according to The News Star.

• The approaching flu season threatens to overwhelm doctors and hospitals swamped by COVID-19 patients, sparking intense efforts to get people vaccinated against influenza. To reduce the pressure, drugmakers including AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi are making about 200 million flu shots this year for shipment to doctors, hospitals and pharmacies, up 13% from last year and a record, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

• LSU students will return to the dorms for the fall semester starting Aug. 15, WAFB-TV reports. Officials at LSU say students will be assigned specific dates and times to move in so as to minimize contact with other families and staff members. More than 7,000 students are expected to move on LSU’s campus Aug. 15-23.

• American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities if a federal requirement to continue those flights expires at the end of next month. An American Airlines official did not detail which cities might lose service but the changes could appear in schedules as early as next week.

