Virus roundup … 

• Gov. John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference today at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana. Watch the live stream here.

• U.S. unemployment claims fell to less than one million last week for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, a sign the labor-market recovery is regaining steam. Claims are down significantly from a peak of near seven million in March, but remain at historically high levels and higher than the pre-pandemic record of 695,000, The Wall Street Journal reports.

• The Urban League is hosting a mask drive-thru distribution event Saturday at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd., from 10 a.m. to noon.

• AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen in the U.S. on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie as an incentive to get moviegoers to come back.

