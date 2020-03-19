Virus roundup … 

• Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced that small businesses in all 64 Louisiana parishes will now have access to federal Small Business Administration disaster aid in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

• The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is providing analysis on the recently passed federal legislation aimed at addressing coronavirus-related issues.

• The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public of some current scams hitting our area in relation to the coronavirus. Watch out for emails saying you’re eligible for an emergency government grant. The BBB has more information.

• This morning the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System’s coronavirus webinar for businesses experienced technical issues, but you can still see the contents of the presentation here.

• The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge has assembled 500 “Club-on-the-Geaux” backpacks with supplies and fun activities for students to do to stay busy. Parents will be able to pick up backpacks today from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at 8281 Goodwood Boulevard.

• Waitr today announced several initiatives to help protect and support its restaurant partners, diners, drivers and employees during the COVID-19 outbreak. Among the initiatives is a move to offer free delivery and marketing programs, provide “no-contact” delivery to prevent germ spreading and supplying all drivers with gloves. Waitr will also continue to pay any hourly employee that contracts the virus and/or is in quarantine.

• As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Capital Area Transit System, in addition to waiving fees, will temporarily run a modified weekday schedule effective tomorrow until further notice.

