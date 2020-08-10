Virus roundup …  

• The Louisiana Department of Health said today’s data on COVID-19 cases is likely incomplete as the state reported 562 new cases. The agency said the case count is likely inaccurate. It would be the lowest single-day case total since June 21 if true, The News Star reports.

• The LDH is reporting a fourth COVID-19-related death in connection with Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

• The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has served a temporary restraining order against Firehouse BBQ, a restaurant that has refused to comply with the governor’s COVID-19 mask mandate, WAFB-TV reports.

• Block Club Chicago has published a report showing that gatherings among close friends and family are driving up cases of coronavirus more so than any other type of gathering.

