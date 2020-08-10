Virus roundup … 

• This week is incredibly crucial in finalizing whether the Southeastern Conference will continue with the 2020-2021 football season after commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting Sunday concerning the upcoming football season. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has taken the lead in joining players all over the country under one hashtag, #WeWantToPlay. The hashtag signifies the unity of players choosing to opt-in while understanding the associated risk. Sports Illustrated has the latest.

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,710 new COVID-19 cases this weekend. WBRZ-TV has the full rundown.

• The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will buy $30 million worth of shrimp from Gulf Coast shrimpers in an effort to stabilize the seafood industry. The announcement comes after Louisiana and Mississippi officials called for federal assistance over fears that the price of seafood could collapse because of an excess in product amid the pandemic, news outlets report.

