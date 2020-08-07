Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana is reporting 1,601 new COVID-19 cases today and 61 new deaths, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Cinemark is set to open more of its movie theaters around the country with increased sanitation and safety precautions, including the Perkins Rowe location in Baton Rouge, on Aug. 14, WBRZ-TV reports.

• Cox Communications donated 135,000 face masks to Our Lady of the Lake Health System today.

• The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency—hit hard by the pandemic—piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

