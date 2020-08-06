Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,345 new COVID-19 cases today and another 50 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,028, WBRZ-TV reports. Hospitalizations fell by 14, down to 1,457, and eight fewer patients were on ventilators.

• A Louisiana judge upheld Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide mask mandate and bar restrictions today, rejecting claims from Jefferson Parish business owners that the Democratic governor overstepped his legal authority in enacting the coronavirus rules.

• Edwards restored some of the state’s unemployment rules waived to help workers whose paychecks were reduced by COVID-19, including the requirement to actively seek employment to receive benefits—a change that could impact thousands of Louisiana workers, The News Star reports.

• The Mystic Krewe of Apollo will not host a Mardi Gras ball in 2021, according to a Facebook post by the krewe’s president, Tyson O’Brien.

