Virus roundup … 

• Adults, children and most college students would get a $1,000 stimulus payment through the next congressional COVID-19 relief package in a bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and three of his GOP colleagues, The News Star reports.

• LSU sent an email to students and faculty further detailing plans for the fall semester, WBRZ-TV reports. Those plans will include signage inside buildings directing students to stay socially distanced. Cleaning materials will also be provided in classrooms for faculty and students to wipe down their desks and workspaces.

• A bipartisan group of state attorneys general today urged the U.S. government to allow other companies to make Gilead Sciences’ COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, to increase its availability and lower the price of the antiviral drug, Reuters reports.

• The National Institutes of Health announced today that it is starting two trials testing whether an experimental antibody drug can work as a safe and effective treatment in patients with COVID-19, CNBC reports.

