Virus roundup …

• The Baton Rouge General Foundation has established a COVID-19 Operations Fund in response to questions on how to best support the front line. The fund will go toward the most immediate need as determined by hospital leaders who are on the ground every day. Donations can be made online.

• LSU’s College of the Coast & Environment, School of Public Health, and School of Veterinary Medicine are hosting a webinar at 10 a.m. Thursday about the relationship between the environment and the coronavirus. Find more information here.

• Cox Media in Louisiana announced today it will offer free TV advertising for restaurant owners. Interested restaurant owners can call 1-855-755-2691 or email MarketingInsights@CoxMedia.com

• Mid-Tap is holding a fundraiser to benefit cancer patients and Mid-Tap employees currently experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bar is holding a drive-thru crawfish and jambalaya fundraiser called Beat Cancer, Beat COVID-19 on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., Suite D.

• Last week, Ford Motor Company announced it would start producing plastic FDA-approved face shields. Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge each received one of the first shipments.

• Forum 225 has relaunched its We Are BR! Campaign, which aims to increase community awareness, inspire civic pride and encourage individuals to engage in volunteering and community activities. Merchandise is available online and proceeds will support the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

