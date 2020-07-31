Virus roundup … 

• Louisiana reported rising COVID numbers across the board Friday as the stubborn infection kept the state at No. 1 per capita in cases across the country. The state reported 1,799 new cases Friday for a total of 116,280, The News Star reports.

• Our Lady of the Lake says it is in urgent need of blood donors to replenish its supply, WBRZ-TV reports. OLOL is urging the community to donate blood due to a shortage in supplies. Even though all blood types are welcomed, types B-, B+ and O+ are especially needed.

• Southeast Louisiana Legal Services and Whitney Bank have partnered to help Baton Rouge residents facing evictions. SLLS will provide $100,000 in relief assistance to those in low- and moderate-income households who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more stories on how the coronavirus is impacting the Baton Rouge business community. See a roundup of resources available to those impacted by the pandemic. Click here to see a 225 magazine list of local restaurants offering patio seating or indoor dining during phase two of reopening.