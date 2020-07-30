Virus roundup … 

• As of this afternoon, Louisiana had confirmed the coronavirus in 112,773 people—up 1,708 from Wednesday—3,811 of whom have died. Hospitals are treating 1,524 COVID-19 patients, with 205 of them on ventilators, according to The Associated Press.

• LSU Athletics announced today it will not accept cash for transactions at any of its venues for the remainder of 2020. All transactions during home sporting events will now be conducted strictly via credit card or mobile payment methods. The announcement comes just a day after the school’s athletics department said all football tickets will be distributed and checked on game day through digital means this season.

• More than two dozen unemployed workers chanted and held signs outside the New Orleans-area offices of Louisiana’s two U.S. senators today to demand continued $600 federal coronavirus unemployment benefits. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy are among Republicans supporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposal to cut the benefit to $200 a week, which would be in addition to state unemployment pay. Read the full story.

• A team of LSU Health New Orleans pathologists published what is believed to be the first case report on pathologic findings of vasculitis of the small vessels of the heart from COVID-19, which likely represents multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS). The report was published online in the Annals of Internal Medicine, available here.

