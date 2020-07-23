Virus roundup … 

• The Louisiana governor’s office today reported 2,408 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 101,650 confirmed cases since March.

• Students will return to schools under the Baton Rouge Diocese in August with changes in day-to-day operations to account for the coronavirus, WBRZ-TV reports. According to the statement from the diocese, students will be back in class in early August in compliance with state regulations. The diocese says it expects new requirements on campus to include “face masks for students and staff, increased regular handwashing and cleaning practices, and appropriate social distancing.”

• Downtown workers and residents are being encouraged to take advantage of a free COVID-19 testing site at the Capitol Park Welcome Center, 702 River Road. The site is open from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm July 23, 24, and 27. Other testing sites include: Cortana Mall, Healing Place Church, LSU—Alex Box Stadium parking lot, Southern University—FG Clark Activity Center, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, and Livingston Parish Courthouse. Check here for the dates and times at each of these locations.

