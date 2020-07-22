Virus roundup …

• The East Baton Rouge Parish School System today announced it will now offer an all-virtual learning model for all students August 10 through Labor Day, unless otherwise announced. The decision to change the original reopening plan and to delay the start date was made in response to additional stakeholder feedback and continually rising local and state rates of COVID-19.

• The Trump administration will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for a December delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is developing, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced today. The U.S. could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.

• A new study conducted by pathologists with LSU Health New Orleans shows the impacts of the coronavirus on the human heart may be less severe than first thought, WAFB-TV reports.

• LinkedIn added its name Tuesday to the list of employers announcing layoffs for white-collar jobs, as coronavirus losses continued to ripple beyond low-wage work to better-paying jobs in auto manufacturing, technology and consulting. The announcement from LinkedIn that it was laying off about 960 roles, or 6% of its workforce, also signals that hopes for a quick hiring rebound for professionals may be dimming. Read the full story from The Washington Post.

